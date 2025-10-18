Financial Comparison: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) versus Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth -7.99% -14.31% -5.30% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duluth and Blue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 1 0 1 2 3.00 Blue 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.26%. Given Duluth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Duluth is more favorable than Blue.

This table compares Duluth and Blue”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $626.63 million 0.18 -$43.67 million ($1.43) -2.13 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duluth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Duluth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duluth beats Blue on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

About Blue

Blue Holdings Inc., directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary Antik Denim, LLC, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells high-end fashion jeans, apparel, and accessories under the principal brand names Antik Denim, Taverniti So Jeans, Yanuk, and Faith Connexion. Its products include jeans, jackets, belts, purses, and T-shirts. The company sells premium denim products and accessories in high-end department stores and fashion boutiques that cater to fashion conscious consumers. Its products are sold in the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques, and through distribution arrangements in a various countries. Blue Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Marine Jet Technology Corp. and changed its name to Blue Holdings Inc. in June 2005. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, California with showrooms in Los Angeles and New York.

