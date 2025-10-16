Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

