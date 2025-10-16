Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $122.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

