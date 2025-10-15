Capital Management Corp VA Sells 76,310 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,310 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

