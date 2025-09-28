Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) vs. FMC (NYSE:FMC) Financial Survey

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Sino Agro Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 2.42% 9.36% 3.51% Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FMC and Sino Agro Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 7 5 0 2.31 Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

FMC currently has a consensus target price of $49.58, indicating a potential upside of 47.64%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Sino Agro Food.

This table compares FMC and Sino Agro Food”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.25 billion 0.99 $341.10 million $0.80 41.98 Sino Agro Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Agro Food.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FMC beats Sino Agro Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton. The company was founded by Yip Kun Lee on October 1, 1974 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

