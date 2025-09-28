ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF $RSST

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:RSST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSST. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF by 188.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF by 239.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSST opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.33. Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

The Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (RSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses leverage to stack total returns from two strategies. The fund manages a portfolio of large-cap U.S RSST was launched on Sep 6, 2023 and is issued by Return Stacked.

