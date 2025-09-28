Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $463.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day moving average of $489.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

