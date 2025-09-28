ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company $DE

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DE opened at $463.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.67 and a 200 day moving average of $489.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.06.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

