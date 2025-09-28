Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,520,816 shares of company stock worth $979,873,167. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $156.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

