VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH Shares Purchased by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,741,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,529,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $191.21 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

