Shelton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRS opened at $239.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $290.84. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.20 and its 200 day moving average is $229.03.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

