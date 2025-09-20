Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

