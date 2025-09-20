Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $3,897,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 355.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $3,192,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $1,924,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of XOP stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.