Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, September 15th. Analysts expect Pharma-Bio Serv to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

PBSV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.64. Pharma-Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

