Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,900 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,900.
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Ian Wilcock purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,188 per share, with a total value of £371.28. Also, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,675 per share, with a total value of £34,977. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
