Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,900 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,900.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 6,037.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £401.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,915.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,796.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,276.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,715 and a 12 month high of £108.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Ian Wilcock purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,188 per share, with a total value of £371.28. Also, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,675 per share, with a total value of £34,977. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

