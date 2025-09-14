Climb Global Solutions’ (CLMB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $88.11 and a 1 year high of $144.99.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 29.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.