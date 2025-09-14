Citigroup Cuts Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target to GBX 200

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 202 to GBX 200 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wickes Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 205 to GBX 195 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wickes Group

Wickes Group Stock Up 0.5%

WIX stock opened at GBX 196.20 on Thursday. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 142.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 236. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The company has a market capitalization of £454.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,616.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.41.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.