Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price

Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 to GBX 61 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hays from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.49. The firm has a market cap of £911.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11,683.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Analysts predict that Hays will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Findlay acquired 33,415 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 per share, for a total transaction of £20,049. Also, insider Joe Hurd acquired 1,923 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 per share, with a total value of £1,230.72. In the last quarter, insiders bought 563,720 shares of company stock worth $35,010,128. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

