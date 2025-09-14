Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Exagen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Exagen Price Performance

XGN stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.60. Exagen has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.34.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 130.38%. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

