Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 287,544 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 162,206 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 157,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,558,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.