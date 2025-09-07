UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,558 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $88,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.