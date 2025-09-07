Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $418.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $416.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

