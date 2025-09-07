Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,091,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,429,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,613,000 after buying an additional 108,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VOO opened at $594.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $599.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

