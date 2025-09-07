Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $576.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

