Talon Private Wealth LLC Sells 467 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Talon Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Night Squared LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

