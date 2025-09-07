Bank of America Corporation $BAC is Teza Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

