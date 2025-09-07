Sender Co & Partners Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. ServiceNow accounts for 2.5% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $913.29 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.51. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

