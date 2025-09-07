Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

