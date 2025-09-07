Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 133,845 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133,845 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $62,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

