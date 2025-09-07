43,441 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Acquired by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $235.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

