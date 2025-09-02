Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.