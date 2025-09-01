Obsido Oy Takes $7.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Obsido Oy purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.2% of Obsido Oy’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.