PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $42,839,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $17,726,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Down 1.7%

Eaton stock opened at $349.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.