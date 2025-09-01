Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $85.80 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,106 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Snowflake worth $85,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $555,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after acquiring an additional 763,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,384,000 after acquiring an additional 647,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,734,000 after acquiring an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,216,909 shares of company stock valued at $717,287,181. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0%

SNOW opened at $238.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

