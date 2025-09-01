Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 60,937 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $445.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $452.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.