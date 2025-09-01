Ameriflex Group Inc. Sells 427 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

