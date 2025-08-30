iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.82 and last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 1194084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.28.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 132.4% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,512,000 after acquiring an additional 665,477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12,104.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after buying an additional 478,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,738,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 878,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,699,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

