Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 6911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $577.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

