Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 582338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.