Activest Wealth Management Has $522,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $375.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

