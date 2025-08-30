UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 218617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,595,641,000 after buying an additional 3,907,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,986,000 after buying an additional 1,363,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,903,000 after buying an additional 8,448,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,140 shares during the last quarter.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

