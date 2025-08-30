JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 17.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.66) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). 4,164,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.

The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 884.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 885.39.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

