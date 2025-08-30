Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $759.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $773.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $723.76 and a 200-day moving average of $663.28.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

