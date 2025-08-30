Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $14.62 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises approximately 1.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,261,000. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,308,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 193,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at $224,813,943.54. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,764 shares of company stock worth $224,714,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

