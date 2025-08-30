Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys 620,166 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,166 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $354,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

