Centric Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $251.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.29 and its 200 day moving average is $219.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

