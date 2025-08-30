UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,321 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $266,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $342.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5%

UNH stock opened at $309.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $280.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

