Texas Bank & Trust Co Buys 863 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.2% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

TXN opened at $202.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

