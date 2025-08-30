SRN Advisors LLC Sells 37,824 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

SRN Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,824 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of NU by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.