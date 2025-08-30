Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

